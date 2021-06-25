AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $123,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after buying an additional 142,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $140.18 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.78 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

