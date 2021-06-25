ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 1365080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

