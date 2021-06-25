Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

