Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCE. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Arco Platform by 2.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 5,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.38 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

