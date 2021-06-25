Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $237.50

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 9195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

In related news, insider Andrew Richards bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,375 ($39,685.13).

About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

