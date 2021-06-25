Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

