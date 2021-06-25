ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 220.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,559 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Radware worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

