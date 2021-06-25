ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 696.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $43.43 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

