ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 275.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,534 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

