ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 217.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

NICE stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $182.74 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

