ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,814,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.50.

NYSE FVRR opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.72. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

