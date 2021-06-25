ARK Investment Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $217.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

