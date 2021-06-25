ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,584,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

