Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 511,676 Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 511,676 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 685,583 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,756,994.84.

Shares of OBLN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -1.23. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBLN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

