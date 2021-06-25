Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given Sells 4,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

