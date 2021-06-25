Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.69.

AX.UN opened at C$11.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$7.19 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

