Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

