Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,430,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of -40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $61.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

