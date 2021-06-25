ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

