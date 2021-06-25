ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 60,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

