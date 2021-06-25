Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.80 million and the highest is $276.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 51,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

