Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ASBFY opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

