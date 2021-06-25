Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 309.15 ($4.04) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £427.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.