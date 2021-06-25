Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 309.15 ($4.04) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £427.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
