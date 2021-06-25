Atlantic Securities Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLL. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.65.

NYSE BLL opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 99.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 272.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

