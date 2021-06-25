Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

