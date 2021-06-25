Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.85

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 12523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

