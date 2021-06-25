Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Atlassian worth $78,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.20.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

