Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Insider Tom Hargreaves Buys 4,098 Shares

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) insider Tom Hargreaves acquired 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,040.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. Auction Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,368 ($17.87).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

