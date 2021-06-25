Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider Purchases A$207,600.00 in Stock

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider Michael(Mick) McCormack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$207,600.00 ($148,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

