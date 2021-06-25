Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.34

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 245958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.