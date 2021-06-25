AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,454.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.54 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

