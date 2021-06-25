Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

