Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 498 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $252.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.