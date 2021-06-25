Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,341,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $392.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.22. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

