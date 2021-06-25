Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.87.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

