Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.