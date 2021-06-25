Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $152.10 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30.

