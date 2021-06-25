Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $70.71 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

