Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $187.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

