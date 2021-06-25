Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.