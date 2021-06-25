Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.