Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

