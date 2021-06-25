Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 69,151 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

