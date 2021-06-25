Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 48,665 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

