Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.