Aviva PLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

HELE opened at $219.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $178.83 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.