Aviva PLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DaVita by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

