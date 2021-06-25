Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.16 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

