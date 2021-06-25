Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $222,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

