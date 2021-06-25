Aviva PLC Sells 20,609 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 385,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 562,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

